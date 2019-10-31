By JEFF KINYANJUI

More by this Author

Kenyans were on Thursday afternoon treated to shocking scenes on social media as auctioneers raided the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) offices along Ngong Road.

The auctioneers are said to have left with office equipment, the Safari Sevens trophy among many other valuables.

Nation Sport has reliably learnt that this happened due to a Sh4 million debt the Union owes Emi Travel, a tours and travel agent that booked and processed air tickets for the Kenya 15s test match against Spain in 2015.

“We have tried to solve this matter amicably over the years to no avail. We first went to court in 2016 and have been patient enough with KRU. We got court orders to auction KRU and were actually lenient enough not to do so during the recent Safari 7s," a source from Emi Travel told Nation Sport.

“They (KRU) got the notice and paid Sh1 million but really that was just to avoid the inevitable which has eventually happened. They need to respect businesses that support them, if they did this wouldn’t have gotten to this level,” the source added.

Efforts to reach the KRU for a comment on the matter were futile.

Related Stories Auctioneers raid KRU - what they said

Advertisement