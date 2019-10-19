Shock as no media centre at Safari 7s

Kenya Morans and South Africa launched their quest for this year's title strongly whipping their Pool A opponents Uganda and Burundi 24-10 and 61-0 respectively

By AYUMBA AYODI

Twenty-three years since inception of Safari Sevens, Kenya Rugby Union is still unable to provide a press centre for local and international media covering the tournament.

A container that houses a gymnasium was to be converted to a press centre but the media found it empty with nowhere to set up their equipment.

That saw the media failing to cover the opening matches despite putting in early accreditation.

Getting the results and team sheets also proved a challenge.

Interestingly, the rest of the areas, the VIP and sponsors tents were all well set.

"It shows how they really value the media," said a disgruntled local journalist. "It very disappointing right from entry to nowhere to file our stories from."

STRONG START

Western Province also started their campaign on a good note beating Russia's Narvskaya Zastava 19-17 in Pool B.

Geoffrey Okwatch touched down twice for Morans as Dan Sikuta and Joel Inzuga contributed a try each. Ian Mabwa made two conversions.

Solomon Okia and Adrian Kasito scored a try each for Uganda.