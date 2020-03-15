Shock as student dies in school games

By GAITANO PESSA

A Sigalame High School rugby 15s player has succumbed to head injuries after a collision during the Busia County Secondary School Term One games on Friday.

Eliakim Oundo, a Form Three student, was injured during a play-off match with Nambale at St Mathias Boys in Busia town.

Sigalame rugby coach Lawrence Alando told Nation Sport that they rushed Oundo to Busia County Referral Hospital after the incident where scans revealed that he had internal bleeding in the head.

“We were referred to Bungoma Life Care Hospital the same day where he underwent more scans at the Intensive Care Unit after the school made a deposit of Sh50,000. We were then referred to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in Eldoret,” he said.

Due to logistical challenges, Alando disclosed that he didn’t proceed to Eldoret but left Busia County Referral hospital when the mother, the brother and Oundo were preparing to leave for MTRH on Saturday.

“He was taken to theatre at around 8pm but he succumbed at around midnight."

Alando said their opponents were too aggressive during the encounter occasioned by their elimination from the final where they had been scheduled to face Butula. Nambale were denied a place in the final for failing to reach the venue on time.

“The ball was rolled after the school failed to avail players at the venue. They came in the match with some sort of anger following their predicaments. The tackle injured Oundo's head and neck which led to internal bleeding."

The school was yet to deliver the sad news to students by the time of the press.