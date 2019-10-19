Shujaa, KCB storm Safari 7s quarters

By AYUMBA AYODI

Kenya Shujaa and the National Sevens Series champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) are through to the Main Cup quarter-finals of the ongoing Safari Sevens at the RFUEA grounds.

Bush Mwale landed a hat-trick of tries while Nelson Oyoo managed a brace as Shujaa crushed Russia Academy 41-0 to reach the quarter-final, having already beaten Zambia 31-0 in the Pool “C” outing.

KCB registered two major upsets, stunning World Rugby Series side Spain 24-7 and Africa Sevens champions Zimbabwe 19-12 to also reach the knockout stage.

Also progressing to the main Cup quarters were South Africa in Pool “A” and Western Province from Pool “B”.

The Blitzbokke upheld their clean run, beating Kenya Morans 17-12 to advance after they had thrashed Burundi 61-0 in their opening duel while Western Province beat Russia’s Zastava 19-17 and RedWailers from United Kingdom 15-12 to sail through.

Morans, who had earlier on beaten Uganda 24-10, were to play Burundi in their last match of the pool which they had to win so as to go through.

Oyoo completed his brace before Mwale went for his hat-trick as skipper Andrew Amonde also crossed the line for Shujaa’s 29-0 lead at the break. Daniel Taabu converted two of the tries.

Then Brian Wandera and Michael Wanjala sealed the rout with a try each as Wanjala converted his own try.

KCB and Zimbabwe were locked in a 12-12 stalemate in the second half after the visitors led 12-5 at the break before Onyango landed the winning try. Samuel Asati levelled for KCB at 5-5 with Shaban Ahmed’s try also equalising at 12-12.

“It feels super to advance and thanks to my players for their self-belief. We just have to keep our focus at the knockout stage,” said KCB coach Dennis Mwanja.