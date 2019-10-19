Shujaa, Morans off to winning starts at Safari Sevens

By AYUMBA AYODI

Kenya Shujaa and Morans launched the campaigns in style while Red Wailers stunned defending champions Samurai as the Safari Sevens got underway at the RFUEA ground on Saturday.

Mwamba speedster Collins Injera announced his return to Safari Sevens for the first time in seven years with two tries that spurred Shujaa to 31-0 victory against Zambia in Pool “C”.

“Shujaa were rusty in the first three minutes and couldn’t get to the rucks. But I am glad they stepped up to control the game with good defence,” said Shujaa coach Paul Feeney.

“It feels great playing at home for the first time since 2012. It's every player’s joy and dream,” said Injera.

THRILLING DRAW

Other Pool “C” protagonists Russia Academy and Blue Bulls from South Africa battled to a thrilling 24-24 draw.

Geoffrey Okwatch scored a brace of tries as Morans dispatched Burundi 24-10 in the Pool “A” duel where Blitzbokke thrashed Burundi 61-0.

Red Wailers from United Kingdom caused a major upset when they stunned champions Samurai 19-5 as Western Province also started their campaign on a good note, beating Russia's Narvskaya Zastava 19-17 in Pool B.

Nelson Oyoo, Bush Mwale and Mike Okello supplemented Injera’s brace of tries with a try apiece as Daniel Taabu made three conversions.

Dan Sikuta and Joel Inzuga contributed a try each for Morans with Ian Mabwa making two conversions.

Solomon Okia and Adrian Kasito scored a try each for Uganda.