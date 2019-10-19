By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

Kenya Shujaa face Red Wailers from United Kingdom while Kenya Morans take on French side Seventise in the main Cup quarter-finals of Safari Sevens on Sunday at RFUEA ground.

In other Cup quarterfinal matches, National Sevens champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) face South Africa Blitzbokke while defending champions Samurai International will take on Russia Academy.

Shujaa completed their day one action flawless, crushing Zambia and Russia Academy 31-0 and 41-0 before wrapping up their Pool “C” outing with a 19-7 victory against Blue Bulls from South Africa.

Morans and KCB won two matches and lost one each but had done enough to qualify for the Cup quarters. KCB stunned World Rugby Sevens Series outfits Spain 24-7 before beating Africa Sevens champions Zimbabwe 19-12 to also reach the knockout stage. They would then lose to Seventise 35-12 in their last Pool “D” outing.

TOPPED THEIR POOL

Seventise, coached by former Kenya Sevens player Ted Omondi, topped the pool after they had previously whacked Zimbabwe 24-0 and Spain 14-0.

Advertisement

Morans edged out Uganda 24-10 only to lose 17-12 to South Africa but bounced back to thrash Burundi 52-0 and advance.

Debutante Mike Okello scored a brace of tries with David Taabu managing one as Shujaa edged out Blue Bulls.

Bush Mwale had earlier landed a hat-trick of tries as Shujaa annihilated Russia Academy but not before Nelson Oyoo added a brace of tries.

Oyoo scored a two tries before Mwale went for his hat-trick as Shujaa took the lead against the Russians. Then skipper Andrew Amonde crossed the line for Shujaa’s 29-0 lead at the break. Daniel Taabu converted two of the tries. Then Brian Wandera and Michael Wanjala completed the rout with a try each as Wanjala converted his own try to blow away the Russians.

FIXTURES (Main Cup quarterfinals)

South Africa v KCB, Kenya Morans v Seventise, Samurai v Russia Academy, Kenya Shujaa v Red Wailers

Collated Day One Results