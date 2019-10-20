Shujaa send defending champions Samurai packing

By AYUMBA AYODI

Eight times champions Kenya Shujaa face South Africa Blitzebokke while Kenya Morans are up against Russia Academy in the semi-finals of the ongoing Safari Sevens at the RFUEA grounds on Sunday.

Shujaa, who last won the diadem in 2016, dug deep to silence defending champions Samurai 19-14 while Blitzebokke edged out National Sevens champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) 31-14.

Morans stopped French side Seventise 24-7 while Waisale Serevi’s Russia Academy beat Red Wailers from United Kingdom 17-5.

Debutante Mike Okello, Nelson Oyoo and skipper Andrew Amonde scored a try each as Daniel Taabu made two conversions as Shujaa eased off to the semi-finals. Richard Mill and Hayden Sargeant made a try apiece but all was in vain for Samurai.

Geoffrey Okwatch landed a brace of tries as skipper Jeff Oluoch and Vincent Onyala crossed once to spur Morans to the semis. Ian Mabwa made two conversions.

Skipper Siviwe Soyizwapi was the thorn in KCB’s flesh, landing two tries with Angelo Davods, Impi Vosser and Cameroon Elvin Hufke touching down once for Blitzebokke. Cecil Afrika converted thrice.

“Our bodies were still clumsy but we are now alert after the victory against the French side,” said Morans skipper Jeff Oluoch.

KCB were to meet Samurai while Seventise were up against Red Wailers in the semi-final for the fifth place.

Uganda dispatched Zimbabwe 17-12 to set up Zambia, who stopped Zastava from Russia in the Challenge Trophy semis.