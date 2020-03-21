By GAITANO PESSA

More by this Author

Hundreds of mourners on Saturday attended the funeral of Sigalame High School rugby 15s player, Eliakim Oundo at Rakite village in Matayos sub county, Busia, with speakers paying a glowing tribute to the deceased as a disciplined and hardworking boy.

Oundo, a Form Three student, succumbed to head injuries after a collision during the Busia County Secondary School Term One Games last Saturday.

In an emotional tribute, his mother, Everlyne Olima, said throughout his lifetime, he loved art and sports taking part in football, before he flexed his muscles in rugby.

“He believed in the saying, Mtegemea cha nduguye hufa maskini andall he wanted was to be able to stand on his own. He loved his school Sigalame and was patriotic to school motto, Soma Ujitegemee,” she said of the staunch Chelsea supporter.

Sigalame High School Boys' band performs at the funeral of the late Eliakim Oundo, who succumbed to injuries after a collision during the Busia County Secondary Schools Term One Games on March 14, 2020. PHOTO | GAITANO PESSA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Olima added that her son took academics seriously and always made the room lively whenever he was around.

Related Stories Shock as student dies in school games

Advertisement

“He loved nature and due to this, he planted trees and flowers in his compound."

His rugby coach, Lawrence Alando, described him as a hardworking player who gave his all whenever he was called upon to defend the Sigalame badge during school competitions.

His teammates performed the ‘haka’ during the service.

Sigalame High School popular brass band also took charge of dirges and hymns for their fallen comrade, before the brief funeral service, which lasted less than 30 minutes in line with the directive by the Ministry of Health on prevention of the coronavirus, was conducted by the area catholic church.

Oundo was injured during a play-off match with Nambale at St Mathias Boys in Busia on March 13 and was then rushed to Busia County Referral Hospital.

On arrival, he was assessed and it was discovered that he had a skull fracture that caused head haemorrhage.