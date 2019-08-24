alexa Simbas complete double over Zambia in Victoria Cup - Daily Nation
Simbas complete double over Zambia in Victoria Cup

Saturday August 24 2019

Kenya Simbas' Johnstone Mungau (left) is tackled by Zambia's Pason Kasonde during Victoria Cup rugby match at RFUEA ground on August 24, 2019. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

Kenya Simbas' Johnstone Mungau (left) is tackled by Zambia's Pason Kasonde during Victoria Cup rugby match at RFUEA ground on August 24, 2019. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Summary

  • Tries from skipper tighthead prop Curtis Lilako, loosehead prop Oscar Sarano, eighthman Elkeans Musonye and flanker Brian Amaitsa were enough for the Simbas to dim the Chipolopolos

  • Fullback Isaac Njoroge made a conversion and three penalties to seal the victory for Simbas who upheld their clean run against Chipolopolos whom they had beaten 43-23 in the first leg

  • Laston Mukosa converted centre Edward Mukasa's try before slotting over three penalties but all was in vain

By AYUMBA AYODI
Kenya Simbas Saturday withstood a battle of nerves touching down four tries to beat touring Zambia 31-16 in their Victoria Cup duel at the RFUEA grounds.

Tries from skipper tighthead prop Curtis Lilako, loosehead prop Oscar Sarano, eighthman Elkeans Musonye and flanker Brian Amaitsa were enough for the Simbas to dim the Chipolopolos.

Fullback Isaac Njoroge made a conversion and three penalties to seal the victory for Simbas who upheld their clean run against Chipolopolos whom they had beaten 43-23 in the first leg.

Laston Mukosa converted centre Edward Mukasa's try before slotting over three penalties but all was in vain.

The Zambians played a highly physical first half that was coupled with good defence to restrict the hosts to 18-13 at the break.

"We expected that kind of directness but they dealt with it well to keep our play wide for points," said Lilako. 

More to follow...

