Skipper Peter Kilonzo eyes Elgon Cup win to honour brother

Kenya Simbas new captain Peter Kilonzo wants to win this year’s Elgon Cup in honour of his later brother James Kilonzo and Kenya Commercial Bank teammate, who was murdered on July 24, 2017.

He starts at outside centre as he leads Kenya Simbas against Uganda Cranes in the first leg of the annual contest at the Mamboleo Showground, Kisumu.

“I have always played for my brother but this one will be special in a way since I am the captain of the Simbas. I am sure he will be happy if we are to retain the title,” said Peter. “James was one of my motivations and I miss him big. I want to do it for him.”

James, who also played at centre, was shot dead by unknown people at a shop in Santon area, Kasarani in Nairobi County. He would have been 25 this year.

Peter, 27, said though under pressure, the mood in camp is great with his young and excited side rearing to go. “This will be the first international cap for them hence they want to leave a good impression,” said Peter.

He added that their guide to victory against the Cranes is to play within the systems.

“Pressure is always constant but we shall manage it by playing simple rugby and sticking to the systems,” explained Peter adding that he was surprised when head coach Paul Odera handed him the armband for the first time. “I always felt these moments would come but it was a matter of when.”

Peter, who was first capped against Hong Kong in 2017, a fixture that The Simbas lost 43-33 at the RFUEA grounds, will be deputised by Impala Saracens eighth man Elkeans Musonye.

The Simbas claimed their fourth consecutive Elgon Cup last year when they won the first leg in Kampala 34-16 before wrapping it up in the second leg 38-22 in Nairobi for a 72-38 aggregate. The second leg duel counted towards the Gold Cup.

Odera has also handed five players from Kenya Under-20 team’s Chipu their first senior international capping against the Ugandans.