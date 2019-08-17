alexa South Africa crush Kenya Lionesses - Daily Nation
South Africa crush Kenya Lionesses

Saturday August 17 2019

Kenya's Sheilla Chajira cuts through the Papua New Guinea defence on day one of the World Rugby Women's Sevens Series Qualifier in Hong Kong on April 4, 2019. PHOTO | WORLD RUGBY |

In Summary

  • While Springboks qualify directly for the World Cup due for New Zealand, Kenya has a second chance of qualifying after finishing second in the four-nation qualifier

  • Kenya, who trailed South Africa 24-0 at the break, will face a side from South America, with the winner going into the 2020 Repechage qualifying tournament

  • Then Rights Mkhari, Aseza Hele and Snenhlanha Shozi added more tries to also lift the inaugural Africa Women title

AYUMBA AYODI
By AYUMBA AYODI
South Africa women’s Springboks thrashed Kenya Lionesses 39-0 at Bosman Stadium, Johannesburg on Saturday to qualify for the Women's 2021 Rugby World Cup.

While Springboks qualify directly for the World Cup due for New Zealand, Kenya has a second chance of qualifying after finishing second in the four-nation qualifier.

Kenya, who trailed South Africa 24-0 at the break, will face a side from South America, with the winner going into the 2020 Repechage qualifying tournament.

Zintle Mpupha scored a brace as Lindelwa Gwala and Tayla Kinsey managed a try each to hand South Africa their half time lead.

Then Rights Mkhari, Aseza Hele and Snenhlanha Shozi added more tries to also lift the inaugural Africa Women title.

