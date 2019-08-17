South Africa crush Kenya Lionesses

Then Rights Mkhari, Aseza Hele and Snenhlanha Shozi added more tries to also lift the inaugural Africa Women title

Kenya, who trailed South Africa 24-0 at the break, will face a side from South America, with the winner going into the 2020 Repechage qualifying tournament

While Springboks qualify directly for the World Cup due for New Zealand, Kenya has a second chance of qualifying after finishing second in the four-nation qualifier

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

South Africa women’s Springboks thrashed Kenya Lionesses 39-0 at Bosman Stadium, Johannesburg on Saturday to qualify for the Women's 2021 Rugby World Cup.

While Springboks qualify directly for the World Cup due for New Zealand, Kenya has a second chance of qualifying after finishing second in the four-nation qualifier.

Kenya, who trailed South Africa 24-0 at the break, will face a side from South America, with the winner going into the 2020 Repechage qualifying tournament.

Zintle Mpupha scored a brace as Lindelwa Gwala and Tayla Kinsey managed a try each to hand South Africa their half time lead.