South Africa crush Kenya Lionesses
Saturday August 17 2019
South Africa women’s Springboks thrashed Kenya Lionesses 39-0 at Bosman Stadium, Johannesburg on Saturday to qualify for the Women's 2021 Rugby World Cup.
While Springboks qualify directly for the World Cup due for New Zealand, Kenya has a second chance of qualifying after finishing second in the four-nation qualifier.
Kenya, who trailed South Africa 24-0 at the break, will face a side from South America, with the winner going into the 2020 Repechage qualifying tournament.
Zintle Mpupha scored a brace as Lindelwa Gwala and Tayla Kinsey managed a try each to hand South Africa their half time lead.
Then Rights Mkhari, Aseza Hele and Snenhlanha Shozi added more tries to also lift the inaugural Africa Women title.