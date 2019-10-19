South Africa promise beautiful rugby at Safari Sevens

By AYUMBA AYODI

The 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medallist, Cecil Afrika of South Africa Blitzbokke, hopes the heavens will hold for a good game of rugby at Safari Sevens.

Afrika, who is making his second visit to Kenya, having been part of the Emerging Boks that won the 2007 Safari Sevens, predicted an interesting tournament for his side that has a sprinkle of experience and youth.

“I wasn’t expecting these conditions after my first experience in 2007 when the weather was dry,” said Afrika.

“I hope the skies will clear for some good weekend of rugby. It will be interesting for our youngsters in the team but we want to focus on what we need to do as a team and go out and enjoy,” explained the Blitzbokke playmaker, who has made their core side since making his debut in the World Rugby Series in 2009/10 season.

Afrika is South Africa's all time points scorer, having amassed a total of 1,440 points, a statistic that places him sixth overall on the Sevens World Series all-time list.

Afrika said it will be a good outing for the young players in the team as they get to understand their structures and the way they play.

“We need to grow the game of rugby in Africa and I hope to see a rejuvenated Kenya Shujaa side after a low key last season,” said Afrika. “I saw some exciting young players last season and they should come through well.”

Siviwe 'Shakes' Soyizwapi, who is also part of the Blitzbokke side said he is excited to play outside South Africa and in Africa for the first time. “I am enjoying the hospitality and for sure it’s a good stop before the World Series,” said Soyizwapi.

Soyizwapi said Safari Sevens will be a good platform to implement new structures that have been introduced in view of improving on their results from the 2018/19 World Rugby Sevens Series.