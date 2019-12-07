South Africa win Dubai sevens

By AFP

DUBAI

Blitzbokke flyer Rosko Specman helped South Africa to a 15-0 victory over New Zealand on Saturday to win the opening leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series in Dubai.

The South Africans scraped past Argentina 12-5 in the quarter-finals before routing Samoa 38-7 in the semi-finals.

New Zealand had overcome the United States (26-5) and England (19-12) to set up the final, but the Boks proved too strong, keeping the All Blacks pointless as they notched up a seventh title in the United Arab Emirates.

"I'm so proud of the boys. We call ourselves a defence team and we are proud of that. That's what the boys showed tonight," the Blitzbokke's Siviwe Soyizwapi said.

There was some comfort for New Zealand fans, however, as their women's team, fired by standout Stacey Waaka, ran out 17-14 winners over Canada to retain their Dubai title.

