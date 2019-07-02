Stanbic Bank pens multi-million deal with Sevens Series

By AYUMBA AYODI

Stanbic Bank has increased its sponsorship for the National Sevens Series to Sh14.35 million up from Sh9 million.

In the new deal, the six hosting clubs will each receive Sh1.4 million up from Sh1 million they received last year. Teams will fight for a total prize fund of Sh 1 million.

The Series winners will get Sh500,000 while runners-up and second runners-up get Sh250,000 and Sh150,000 respectively. Division Two champions and runners-up will claim Sh150,000 and Sh50,000 respectively.

The Circuit will have one sponsored women’s tournament, to be played during Christie Sevens, whose winner will take home Sh100,000. Stanbic Bank Chief Finance Officer Abraham Ongenge and Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Chairman Oduor Gangla signed the new deal on Tuesday at the bank’s head office in Nairobi.

Ongenge said Stanbic Bank’s investment in the tournament is informed by its desire to promote a homegrown agenda through people and rugby.

THRIVING SPORTS ECONOMY

“This investment has contributed to a thriving sports economy demonstrable in the socio-economic impact across sport, business and youth in the years we’ve worked with Kenya Rugby Union,” said Ongenge.

Ongenge explained that the Series has put the bank in the front seat as far as supporting grassroots initiatives is concerned. He said it is already providing value to a new generation keen to develop their skills.

“Rugby is one of the sports that Kenyans hold dear to their hearts and we are pleased to renew the Sevens Circuit sponsorship for the next two years,” said Ongenge.

The new deal follows Stanbic Bank’s increment of a kits sponsorship deal with Mwamba RFC to Sh6 million from Sh3 million.

Gangla said the enhanced sponsorship deal deal will hugely benefit sevens rugby game. “The renewal of the deal demonstrates the confidence that corporates have in rugby in building the sports economy,” he said. Homeboyz are the reigning champions of the Stanbic Sevens Series, having retained the title last year.

The 2019 Stanbic Bank National Sevens Series kick off on July 20 with Kakamega Sevens at the ‘Bull Ring’ in Kakamega. It will be hosted by Western Bulls and Kabras Sugar RC. The second leg of the series, the George Mwangi Kabeberi Sevens, will be hosted in Meru from July 27-28 at Kinoru Stadium.

The Dala Sevens will follow next in Kisumu from August 10-11 at Mamboleo Showgrounds, then Nakuru will host Prinsloo Sevens on August 17-18 at Nakuru Athletics Club.