Stanbic Mwamba, Nondies face-off in Embu 7s

By CHARLES WANYORO

Sixteen top teams have confirmed their participation in the fourth edition of the Embu rugby 7s set to kick off on Saturday at the scenic Njukiri show ground, Embu county.

Among the highlights will be the duels between Stanbic Mwamba and Nondies, Top Fry facing Strathmore and Menengai Oilers flexing muscles against Mean Machine.

Embu RFC chairman Moses Mukabane said eight second division teams will also take part in this year’s event.

He said the tournament, which has been shifted from Embu Stadium to Njukiri, is meant to offer a platform for a pre-season before the main Sevens circuit after the 15s tour.

He said Embu RFC, who were second in the Central region KRU Nationwide league, will be raring to go, after exiting the tournament in the quarters last year.

“It will be very competitive and a perfect preseason for clubs to test their players for the Sevens circuit. Embu is ready and will put up a strong show,” he said at Njukiri, where he was supervising the final preparations.

Teams expected to fight for the title are Kenya Harlequin, Mwamba, Menengai Oilers, Blak Blad, Nondies, Catholic Monks, Northern Suburbs among others.

Embu RFC coach David Kivuti said they will use the tournament to gauge their new signings, who include students from Embu University, Meru TTC, Rwika Technical and neighbouring secondary schools.