Suburbs stun varsity sides to storm Kabeberi 7s quarters

By AYUMBA AYODI

Menengai Oilers, Masinde Muliro University and Northern Suburbs registered shocking victories as Kabeberi Sevens, the second leg of Stanbic Bank National Sevens Series, got underway on Saturday at Kinoru Stadium, Meru.

Oilers stunned KCB, who are fresh from winning the inaugural Kakamega Sevens 12-10, in the Pool 'A' outing as Masinde upset Mean Machine from the University of Nairobi 12-10 in the Pool 'B' outing.

Derrick Keyoga landed a brace to end KCB’s winning streak and not even Johnstone Olindi’s try could rescue the bankers from the jaws of defeat.

Then Northern Suburbs would shock the 2009 national champions Strathmore Leos 26-10 in Pool 'D' as flawless defending champion Homeboyz easily dispatched Catholic University Monks 22-0 and Machine 31-0 to reach the main Cup quarter finals.

Masinde Muliro would stop Monks 29-17 to storm their second consecutive main Cup quarter finals despite losing to Homeboyz, the Kakamega Sevens losing finalists, in their last pool match.

Oilers, who drew 21-21 with Impala Saracens before hitting KCB 12-10 marched to the main Cup quarterfinals after winning their last pool 24-7 against Meru.

Suburbs, who went on to lose 17-7 to Nakuru, recovered to thump Blak Blad 21-0 and make their first series main Cup quarter finals.

KCB still qualified for the main Cup quarters, having crushed Meru and Impala Saracens 32-0 and 28-7 in their opening and last pool outings.

Mwamba also matched to the main Cup quarters with resounding victories against Kenya Harlequin (17-12), Egerton University's Wasps (53-0) and Nondescripts (29-0) respectively.

Mwamba qualified alongside Nondies from Pool 'C' after the Red Lion stopped Wasps and Quins 24-0 and 26-24 respectively.

Nakuru, the 2015 National champions, also eased through to the Cup quarters with emphatic 31-7 and 17-7 victories against Blak Blad and Northern Suburbs respectively.

Oilers, handled by former Kenya Sevens star Gibson Weru, will take on Masinde Muliro while Northern Suburbs take on Mwamba, who finished third at Kakamega Sevens, in the main Cup quarterfinals.

Nakuru, who finished fourth in Kakamega, are up against Nondies while KCB and Homeboyz will clash in the other Cup quarterfinal in what is a repeat of the Kakamega Sevens final where the bankers prevailed 21-12 last weekend.

Bigwigs Impala Saracens and Quins will cool their heels in the Challenge Trophy quarterfinals where they face Monks and Strathmore Leos respectively. Machine meet Meru while Blak Blad are up against Egerton Wasps in the other Challenge Trophy quarters.

Quarter final fixtures

Menengai Oilers v Masinde Muliro

Northern Suburbs v Mwamba

Nakuru v Nondies