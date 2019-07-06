Sumptuous duels highlight Embu 7s quarters

By CHARLES WANYORO

Fireworks are expected on Sunday when the Embu 7s enters the business end of the competition following grueling preliminaries at Njukiri ASK grounds, Embu on Saturday.

Strathmore Leos tackle Menengai Oilers, Nondies play Catholic University Monks, while Stanbic Mwamba will renew rivalry with Mean Machine before Top Fry battle with Northern Suburbs in what promises to be mouth-watering duels in the tournament.

In the lower division, top rated Embu face a tough challenge from their Central countrywide league rivals Meru, while Masaku have been drawn against Chuka University.

In the other fixtures, Rongai Morans will battle it out with Murang’a University while Wakanda Makueni will engage Kirinyaga University in the other morning outing.

In Saturday’s fixtures, the varsity derby pitting Strathmore against Mean Machine saw the Leos win 20-19 in an entertaining encounter that kept the huge crowd on its feet.

Strathmore drew the first blood through Lucas Opal who outsmarted the Nairobi University lads to touchdown, but they were unable to convert.

Alex Maina made a second try to stretch the lead to 10-0 but Mean Machine hit back.

Mean Machines’ breakthrough came after Jude Baraka of Strathmore was sin binned and they capitalised on their one-man advantage to score through Eric Muthama. Brian Orieno converted to narrow the gap to 10-7.

The match then took a nail biting turn, with Strathmore making another try through Opal, before Mean Machine replied with two tries and one successful conversion, to take a 19-15 for the first time, before Richard Oredo run half the field to score a try at the death to make the final score 20-19.

Strathmore started by beating Kirinyaga 41-0, Masaku 21-7 before overpowering familiar rivals Mean Machine 20-19.

Mean Machine were frustrated by Masaku, before finally beating them 15-10 in their first match, before gaining foothold to beat Kirinyaga 37-0.