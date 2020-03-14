Super Rugby suspended due to coronavirus

HONG KONG

Super Rugby, the southern hemisphere's premier rugby union club competition, is suspending its season after this weekend's games due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organisers said Saturday.

Organisers SANZAAR said they had "no option but to suspend the 2020 Super Rugby tournament at the conclusion of this weekend's matches for the foreseeable future."

SANZAAR said it had taken its decision after the New Zealand government announced that all returning travellers will have to self-isolate for 14 days, including Super Rugby players.

Five New Zealand teams, including reigning champions Canterbury Crusaders, play in the 15-team tournament.

Crusaders played Saturday and went to the top of the table after securing a 49-14 bonus point win over the Tokyo Sunwolves in Brisbane.

Advertisement