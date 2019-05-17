The 'Forest' ready for final showdown, and it’s free entry

By AYUMBA AYODI

Kakamega Showground fondly know as "the Forest'' is ready to host the Kenya Cup rugby union league final on Saturday, Kabras Sugar chairman Philip Jalang’o declared Thursday.

This is the first time the Kenya Cup final is being held outside Nairobi with Kabras Sugar, the 2016 champions, who are seeking their second Cup success, hosting the diadem.

Jalang’o said that they will limit the entry to 8,000 fans who will enter free of charge. The Kenya Cup semi-final match between Kabras Sugar and Mwamba last Saturday attracted 5,080 fans according to Kabras Sugar RFC management.

The organisers have also erected 13 temporary stands to enable the fans watch the game in comfort, away from the rains if the heavens open. “The temporary stands will accommodate an estimate 3,000 fans,” said Jalang’o.

National Police Service, National Youth Service and guards from private security companies will provide security.

“We shall also have personnel from Anti-Terror squad around with sniper dogs,” said Jalang’o. “We are leaving nothing to chance as we gear up for the big match.”

Jalang’o reiterated that entry will be free of charge since they want to give back to the community that has been "supportive of our club and business".

Jalang’o said Homeboyz Entertainment will provide the music with performances also from traditional dancers.

GUEST OF HONOUR

Among the guest of honours will be Hassan Nur Hassan, Chief Administrative Secretary at the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage.

Gates open at 10am.

Meanwhile, the Kenya Rugby Union Championship final between Western Bulls and Kisumu will curtain raise the Kenya Cup final from 2pm.

Experienced referee Moses Ndung’u will handled the Kenya Cup final assisted by Godwin Karuga and Constant Cap.