Three Wales rugby internationals contract virus

By AFP

More by this Author

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND

Three Wales rugby internationals have contracted the coronavirus, coach Wayne Pivac has said.

Pivac did not identify the players in an interview with New Zealand's 1 NEWS, with the website reporting that all three players had now recovered.

"It's ripping through the communities here (in Wales)," Pivac said. "At the moment we've had two or three cases that I'm aware of within our squad."

The spread of COVID-19 has seen rugby union, in common with many major sports, brought to a standstill worldwide.

Now there are concerns about the financial impact on a game whose finances are largely underpinned by international matches.

Advertisement

Wales are meant to play Japan on June 27 before flying to New Zealand for two Tests against the All Blacks.

There have been suggestions those matches could be rearranged for October if public health concerns mean they cannot take place as scheduled.

"I don't think anyone wants these tours to be cancelled. We need them to be played," said Pivac.

"We need the money into the game for the game to survive. We're all in the same boat there," added the New Zealander, who succeeded compatriot Warren Gatland as Wales coach following last year's World Cup in Japan.

World Rugby, the sport's global governing body, announced a $100 million relief package on Thursday.

As things stand, Wales still have to play their delayed Six Nations finale against Scotland in Cardiff, with October touted as a possibility for that match too.