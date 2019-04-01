Top Fry Nakuru win women's 10 aside tourney

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

Hosts Top Fry Nakuru came from two tries down in the first half to beat Impala 12-10 to clinch the Kenya Rugby Union women's 10-a-side tournament at the Nakuru Athletics Club on Sunday.

The Mary Ochieng’-coached Impala went on the offensive right from the first whistle and hardly five minutes into the game, they were on the driving seat when the enterprising Rachel Odhiambo outpaced her markers to bury home a beautiful try.

Still dictating early exchanges, Impala stepped up pressure and camped in their opponents rear-guard and midway through the match, Elizabeth Wekesa extended the lead with another unconverted try.

Sensing defat at their home turf, Nakuru under the guidance of coach Felix Oloo Otieno, regrouped and reduced the arrears moments before the breather with a brilliant try by Fresia Awino, which was well executed by the player of the match Veronica Wanjiku.

In the second period, Nakuru pushed forward and held Impala hostage in their own half giving them little chance to breath.

As the partisan home crowd cheered on their favourite side, and with less than five minutes before the final whistle, Precious Awino made sure her side clinched the trophy when she danced her way through the Impala defence to score a winning try.

Earlier in the first semi-final, Nakuru Top Fry fried Homeboyz Menengai Cream 19-0, while Impala were made to fight every inch of their way before squeezing a slim 5-0 win over Northern Suburbs.

In the third place play offs, Homeboyz Menengai Cream beat Northern Suburbs 24-0.

In the ranking finals, Stanbic Mwamba thrashed Comras 22-0 to lift the diadem.