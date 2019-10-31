Top Rugby World Cup quotes from England's Eddie Jones

By AFP

TOKYO

From describing his flankers as "kamikaze kids" to feeling uneasy near Russia, outspoken England coach Eddie Jones hasn't held back at the Rugby World Cup.

Here are 10 of his more memorable quotes from the tournament:

"The stadium was fantastic, what a great thing for rugby, to be up here in Hokkaido, probably closer to Russia than you want to be, and we had 45,000 people here."

- Jones engaging in some international diplomacy after England's opening win over Tonga on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido.

"I think someone is going to BBQ part of his nose. I think someone found a little bit."

- Jones after captain Owen Farrell lost a chunk of his nose in a tackle against the United States.

"The 'Kamikaze Kids' rip and tear, with no concern for their bodies, and lead the way in our defensive efforts."

- Jones' memorable description of back-row forwards Tom Curry and Sam Underhill, which raised some eyebrows in the Japanese media for his choice of words.

"Someone is smiling on us. The typhoon gods maybe."

- Jones after England's final pool match against France was cancelled due to Typhoon Hagibis, which would go on to kill more than 80 people.

"With Brexit at the moment they probably need something to cheer about."

- Jones on the impact his team's winning run has had on the mood back home.

"I didn't drop him, I changed his role, and he was brilliant. Maybe you guys need to start reporting differently. Rugby has changed. Come and join us in modern rugby, give me your email and I'll send you an invite."

- Jones turns his fire on the English media after he benched George Ford for the quarter-final against Australia.

"Just send my best wishes to Warren and make sure he enjoys the third and fourth place play-off."

- Jones reacting to Wales coach Warren Gatland after he suggested teams sometimes play their 'final' in the semi-final.

"If you look at the percentage of work, I should probably give my money back but I probably won't."

- Jones talking about the impact of his assistant coaches at the Rugby World Cup.

"I think he has spent too much time at the Kobe beef bar."

- Jones explains Billy Vunipola's ankle injury.