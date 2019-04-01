Trio set to arrive for Barthes Trophy

By GEOFFREY ANENE

Namibia, Tunisia and Senegal are scheduled to arrive in Nairobi on Tuesday ahead of the 2019 Under-20 Barthes Trophy Pool ‘A’ tournament slated for Thursday to Sunday at the KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka.

African champions Namibia will be the last team to arrive at 3pm on Tuesday aboard South African Airways after Senegal and Tunisia jet in at 5am and 8am using Kenya Airways and Qatar Airways, respectively.

Kenya Head Coach Paul Odera plans to unveil his final squad of 25 players on Monday evening after a two-day training camp at the Rugby Union of East Africa (RFUEA) Grounds in Nairobi from the current 30.

Chipu, Kenya’s Under-20 side, will face Tunisia in the second semi-final on Thursday at 3.30pm after Namibia tackles Senegal from 1.30pm.

Winners of the two semi-final matches will advance to the final slated for Sunday at 4pm. Teams that will lose at the semi-final stage will vie for third spot two hours before the final, with bronze medal winners joining the finalists in the 2020 edition of Barthes Trophy.

Whoever will finish the four-nation competition in last position will be relegated to Pool ‘B’, exchanging places with the winner of second-tier competition, which involves Zimbabwe, Ivory Coast, Morocco and Madagascar.

Pool ‘B’ competition runs from April 17-20 in Harare, Zimbabwe. The bottom-ranked side in this pool will give way to Pool ‘C’ winner from the list of Uganda, Algeria, Zambia and Ghana.