Safari Sevens Notebook - Day 1

Nameless to lead gig at Safari Village

******

David Mathenge, better known by his stage name “Nameless”, is among local artists who will perform at this year’s Safari Sevens. The highlight of the performances will be the after party tomorrow at the Safari Village. Also set to perform is Khaligraph Jones alias Papa Jones, who is an influential Kenyan rapper touted to have a rap flow as Twista’s (American) or M.I (Nigerian). Nyamari Ongegu alias Nyashinski, Ethic Entertainment and Boondocks Gang groups will also rock at the Village.

Tusker: Welcome to tourney and enjoy!

******

Kenyas Breweries under their favourite brand Tusker Lager are back at Safari Sevens after a six-year hiatus. Christine Mwaura, the Tusker Marketing Manager said: “We want to urge Kenyans to come out in large numbers and support the Shujaa and Morans as they battle for the Robin Cahill trophy. We want to promise fans a great Tusker experience over the two days, with great music, food, fun activities and entertainment.”

Western Province trainer gives tips to locals

******

South Africa’s Western Province trainer Labeeb Levy on Wednesday hosted a workshop for Simba Rugby Academy. The workshop that took place at Shalom, Nairobi, was aimed at equipping coaches on high performance programme so as to improve planning, talent optimisation and high performance. "Simba Is making a stride to greatness and its part of my legacy plan to steer them to centre of excellence of world standards," said Simba founder Oneal Juma.

French side Seventise with Kenyan link

******