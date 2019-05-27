By AYUMBA AYODI

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has called up Herman Humwa and Eden Agero to replace the injured Dan Sikuta and Daniel Taabu for the final leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series in Paris, France this weekend.

Sikuta suffered a hamstring, while Taabu sustained a groin injury at last weekend's London Sevens.

“They have already flown back with their replacements joining the rest in Paris,” said KRU director for squads Ray Olendo.

This as Kenya Sevens skipper Jacob Ojee has said that improved defensive structures are key to their battle to evade relegation in Paris in this weekend's final leg.

Kenya face London Sevens losing finalists Australia, South Africa, the winner of Canada and Singapore Sevens and former World champions Wales in Pool “B” at Paris Sevens planned for Stade Jean-Bouin.

Just who will be relegated between Kenya, Wales and Japan, what with only five points separating the three teams?

Wales are placed 13th with 30 points followed by Kenya with 27 and Japan, who occupy the relegation slot with 25 points. Only one team will be relegated with newly promoted Ireland, who lost to New Zealand 35-14 in the final for fifth place, claiming the spot.

Kenya must now finish above Japan or Wales to avoid relegation. Japan are in Pool “D” alongside France, New Zealand and Scotland.

Series leaders Fiji, who completed their fourth win of the season in London, take on Ireland, Argentina and England in Pool “A”, while United States highlights Pool “C” that has Canada, Samoa and Spain.

Ojee rallied his charges saying Kenya, who finished last in London Sevens alongside Spain, still have a chance of making to their maiden main Cup quarterfinal appearance this season in the last leg.

“A few things didn’t go our way and the game of sevens is very unforgiving since you get punished immediately for every mistake,” said Ojee, in record to their performance in London.

“We need to pick ourselves up, regroup and go again in Paris.”

Ojee described their pool in Paris as tricky, but vowed to give it their best shot.

“We definitely need to polish up on a few areas and manage the game better,” Ojee explained.

“The restarts were good in London but we can make them better as well as improve on our defensive shape for a better performance.”

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) rallied behind the team and called on Kenyans living in Paris to turn up and support the team.

“As we are praying and hoping for the best, we have talked to the players and they understands the task ahead,” said Olendo, adding that it will be difficult for the country to get back to the Series if relegated by virtue of many nations with better funding than Kenya fighting to get the Series.

Olendo noted that team has underperformed, having started on wrong footing by trying to convince senior players to put on Kenya team jersey with reduced salaries and bonuses.