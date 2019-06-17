Uganda Cranes release Elgon Cup squad

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

Seven Kenya-based players have been included in the Uganda Cranes side that will face Kenya Simbas in the first leg of the Elgon Cup on Saturday at Mamboleo Showground, Kisumu.

As former international Robert Seguya’s charges prepare to travel to Kisumu for the first leg, his Kenya Simbas counterpart Paul Odera will name his final squad of 23 players that will take on the tourists on Tuesday.

Odera had whittled down his squad to 44 players two weeks ago and just like the Simbas, Cranes have left out some of their experienced players like fullback Philip Wokorach, who plays for Kabras Sugar.

Cranes squad of 23 has Kenya-based players namely the Kenya Harlequins trio of Aaron Ofoyrwoth, Daudi Semwami and Adrian Kasito.

Also making the team are Kabras Sugar's Asuman Mugerwa and Eliphaz Emong as well as Impala's Saul Kivumbi and Joseph Kagimu from United States International University-Africa (USIU-A).

Cranes arrive in Kisumu on Thursday with hopes of recapturing the Elgon Cup that Simbas have held a tight grip on since 2015.

This year’s Elgon Cup will offer more with the return of the women’s clash between the two countries.

Kenya Lioness and Uganda’s Lady Cranes will renew their rivalry after missing out since 2015 due to logistical challenges.

The women’s clash will curtain raise the men’s battle, which is being held outside Nairobi for the first time.

Both teams will use the encounter as a build up ahead of the 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup qualifiers that will take place in South Africa in August.

Meanwhile, the referees who will take charge of the two fixtures have been named.

South Africa’s Egon Seconds will oversee the men’s clash, while Zimbabwe’s Precious Pazani will take charge of the women’s one.

Seconds is a former South African’s Sevens speedster and first South African player to transition to Super Rugby officiating.

Pazani took charge of Rugby Africa Barthes Cup final between Kenya U20 and Namibia U20 in April, Nairobi.

Uganda Men's Elgon Cup squad