Veterans eye Kenya Sevens return

Former Kenya Sevens players Oscar Ouma, Samuel Oliech and Dennis Ombachi are up for selection when the final team for the World Rugby Sevens Series in Hamilton and Sydney is named Wednesday in Nakuru.

Ouma (Nakuru), Oliech (Impala) and Ombachi (Nondies), who last played for Kenya Sevens during the 2017/2018 World Rugby Sevens Series, joined the team when it moved to Nakuru for residential training on Sunday.

Kenya Sevens speedster Collins Injera (Mwamba), who missed the opening legs in Dubai and Cape Town in December owing to a shoulder injury, is also up for selection alongside Davis Nyaundi and Derrick Keyoga of Menengai Oilers. Nayundi and Keyoga are eying their maiden international capping.

Hamilton Sevens in due January 25 and 26 at the FMG Waikato Stadium, New Zealand, while Sydney Sevens will be on February 1 and 2 at Bankwest Stadium in Australia.

“We are glad to have them back in the team, but they will have to prove their mettle and battle for positions just like the rest,” said deputy head coach Kevin “Bling” Wambua, who will be naming a final side for 13 players from a pool of 22 for the New Zealand and Australia battle.

“I have had unprecedented positive approach from the players who are in good spirits, pushing and supporting each other to the limit,” said Wambua.

Wambua explained that he has coordinated the sessions well with head coach Paul Feeney, who is already in his home country of New Zealand waiting for his charges for the Hamilton Sevens.

The team has had three sessions daily since Monday at the Moi Showground and Nakuru Athletic Club, the home grounds of Kenya Cup sides Menengai Oilers and Nakuru respectively.

“We have had our gym sessions at the Moi showground coupled with pitch sessions at the two venues,” said Wambua, explaining that they focused on strengthening the technical and tactic aspects in the team.

After the opening legs of the World Series in Dubai and Cape Town in December 2019, Wambua said there was need to sharpen their attack structures.

“We have also been working on our defence alignment in camp and it feels good. We are good to go,” said Wambua.

The camp will end on Wednesday before the team heads to Nairobi later in the evening ahead of departure to New Zealand on Saturday evening.

Kenya Sevens face South Africa, England and Japan in Pool “B” at Hamilton Sevens, where the format has changed seeing the pool winners move straight to the semi-finals.

Pool “A” has New Zealand, Scotland, USA and Wales. France, Ireland, Canada and Spain make Pool “C”, while Fiji, Argentina, Australia and Samoa will battle in Pool “D”.

Kenya is currently placed 11th in the 2019/2020 World Rugby Sevens Series with 15 points, having finished 13th in Dubai for four points.