Wales kick off 2020 Six Nations at home to Italy

PARIS

Grand Slam champions Wales will kick off the defence of their Six Nations title next year at home against Italy on February 1, organisers announced Wednesday.

The Welsh, who will by then be coached by Wayne Pivac as Warren Gatland steps down after this year's Rugby World Cup, then travel to Ireland a week later before hosting France on February 22, taking on England at Twickenham on March 7 and rounding off their campaign against Scotland at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

France wrap up the 2020 Six Nations when they host Ireland in the final fixture on March 14, in the sole evening kick-off of the tournament, which also does not feature any games on Fridays.

"The 2019 Championship gave us a stunning finale with three teams competing for the title on the final weekend, a brilliant Grand Slam winner, and a unique Calcutta Cup match to finish the Championship off," Six Nations CEO Ben Morel said in reference to Wales beating Ireland for the clean sweep and Scotland battling back to claim a thrilling 38-all draw with England.

"We look forward to developing the Championship in partnership with our Unions, sponsors and most importantly of all our fans over the coming years, and to the next two years of the Guinness Six Nations Championship generating even more excitement than the 2019 edition."

2020 Six Nations fixtures (all times GMT)

Round 1

Feb 1: Wales v Italy (1415), Ireland v Scotland (1645); Feb 2: France v England (1500)

Round 2

Feb 8: Ireland v Wales (1415), Scotland v England (1645); Feb 9: France v Italy (1500)

Round 3

Feb 22: Italy v Scotland (1415), Wales v France (1645); Feb 23: England v Ireland (1500)

Round 4

Mar 7: Ireland v Italy (1415), England v Wales (1645); Mar 8: Scotland v France (1500)

Round 5

Mar 14: Wales v Scotland (1415), Italy v England (1645), France v Ireland (2000)

2021 Six Nations fixtures (all times GMT)

Round 1

Feb 6: Italy v France (1415), England v Scotland (1645); Feb 7: Wales v Ireland (1500)

Round 2

Feb 13: England v Italy (1415), Scotland v Wales (1645); Feb 14: Ireland v France (1500)

Round 3

Feb 27: Italy v Ireland (1415), Wales v England (1645); Feb 28: France v Scotland (1500)

Round 4

Mar 13: Italy v Wales (1415), England v France (1645); Mar 14: Scotland v Ireland (1500)

Round 5