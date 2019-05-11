Western Bulls, Kisumu make a return to Kenya Cup
Western Bulls and Kisumu are set to make a return to the top fight rugby league, Kenya Cup, next season.
Western Bulls beat United States International University-Africa (USIU-A) 22-16 at the varsity's ground to win their KRU Championship semi-final and earn promotion to Kenya Cup after two seasons in the cold.
Kisumu needed an extra time penalty to beat Catholic Monks 14-11 in the other KRU Championship semi-final at Catholic's Lang'ata grounds to end a three-year for Kenya Cup action.
Western Bulls and Kisumu still meet in the KRU Championship final on May 25 in Kakamega.
They will replace the University of Nairobi's Mean Machine and Strathmore University's Leos who have been relegated to Championship league next season.