Western Bulls, Kisumu make a return to Kenya Cup

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

Western Bulls and Kisumu are set to make a return to the top fight rugby league, Kenya Cup, next season.

Western Bulls beat United States International University-Africa (USIU-A) 22-16 at the varsity's ground to win their KRU Championship semi-final and earn promotion to Kenya Cup after two seasons in the cold.

Kisumu needed an extra time penalty to beat Catholic Monks 14-11 in the other KRU Championship semi-final at Catholic's Lang'ata grounds to end a three-year for Kenya Cup action.

Western Bulls and Kisumu still meet in the KRU Championship final on May 25 in Kakamega.