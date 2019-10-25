Who will halt KCB's dominance in Kenya Cup?

By AYUMBA AYODI

Who will stop Kenya Commercial Bank's (KCB) charge for a fourth straight Kenya Cup title?

That is the question as the 2019/2020 Kenya Cup season kicks-off on Saturday with champions KCB launching their quest for an eighth Kenya Cup success against Western Bulls at the Den, Ruaraka.

Heavyweights Kabras Sugar, Impala Saracens, Kenya Harlequin, Homeboyz and Mwamba will be out to wrestle the crown from the bankers in what promises to be an exciting season if the signings the clubs have made is anything to go by.

KCB will be happy to unleash some of their new signings the likes of Kenya Simbas prop Patrick Ouko from Homeboyz, backrow Shadrack Munoko and fly half/centre Levy Amunga from the University of Nairobi’s Mean Machine and Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad respectively.

While Ouko will start the game against Western Bulls, who are making a return to the top flight after two seasons, Munoko and Amunga will come off the bench in a duel that will see the return of fullback Darwin Mukidza and flanker Martin Owillah from injury.

STAR QUARTET OUT

KCB forwards coach Dennis “Ironman” Mwanja told Nation Sport the team will be without fly-half Johnstone Olindi, Andrew Amonde, Jacob Ojee and Vincent Onyala who are with the Kenya Sevens.

KCB have beaten Kabras Sugar in the Kenya Cup final in the last three seasons. Has coach Henley Du Plessis acquired the muscle to finally outlast KCB in the race for the coveted title?

Kabras open their season against new boys Kisumu Rugby Club at the Kakamega Showground, hoping to recapture the title they won for the first and last time during the 2015/2016 season.

Former Kenya 15s and Nakuru forward Lawrence Buyachi, who has been coaching Coast Pirates in Mombasa, has joined Kabras alongside South African utility back Ntabeni Dukisa, who featured for Southern Kings in the Pro14 and the Eastern Province Elephants in the Currie Cup, and former Fiji Sevens forward Timoci Sinaite as the Western Kenya side seeks to claim the Kenya Cup.

On May 19, this year, KCB rallied from behind to beat Kabras Sugar 23-15 in the Kenya Cup final at Kakamega Showground. This was the first time in the competition's 100 years history the the final was played outside Nairobi.

KCB are fresh from clinching their third consecutive Impala Floodlit title, beating Menengai Oilers 23-14 in the final a fortnight ago. “We need to adapt to different conditions pretty fast besides upholding fluidity in our set pieces, lineouts and scrums,” said Mwanja.

“We shall definitely be in the final but this time we make sure we win it,” vowed Du Plessis.

Mwamba and Harlequin, who lost in the semi-finals last season, will be away to Blak Blad and Homeboyz at Kenyatta University and Jamhuri Park Showground respectively.

David “Watts” Oluoch makes a return to Mwamba where he will co-captain the side alongside Michael Agevi as they take on the varsity students led by centre Ian Obukwa.

Kevin Angote is Quins new captain for the season, taking over from flanker Peter Misango who led the team last season. The former Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) Cougars player will be deputised by David Ambunya and Herman Humwa.

FIXTURES

Saturday

Kenya Cup

KCB v Western Bulls (4pm) KCB Ruaraka

Menengai Oilers v Nakuru (4pm) Nakuru ASK

Homeboyz v Kenya Harlequin (2pm) Jamhuri ASK

Kabras Sugar v Kisumu (3pm) Kakamega ASK

Nondescripts v Impala (4pm) Jamhuri ASK

BlakBlad v Mwamba (4pm) Kenyatta University

Eric Shirley Shield

KCB II v Western Bulls II (2pm) KCB Ruaraka

Menengai Oilers II v Nakuru II (2pm) Nakuru ASK

Homeboyz II v Kenya Harlequin II (10am) Jamhuri ASK

Kabras Sugar RFC II v Kisumu II (1pm) Kakamega ASK

Nondescripts II v Impala II (12pm) Jamhuri ASK