Wokorach-inspired Kabras Sugar thump Mean Machine

By AYUMBA AYODI

Leaders Kabras Sugar rallied from behind to blow away Mean Machine 41-22 as champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) battled to down Menengai Oilers 29-20 in Kenya Cup matches on Saturday.

However, the weekend belonged to Nondescripts, who completed a double against Homeboyz, beating the Deejays 17-16 at the KCB Sports Club where Impala Saracens also stopped Blak Blad 38-19.

Nakuru edged out Strathmore Leos 33-18 in Nakuru while Kenya Harlequin silenced Mwamba 43-34 at Kenyatta University grounds.

The victory saw Kabras Sugar, who had crunched Machine 41-0 in the first leg uphold their lead even though they tie with KCB on 54 points each.

Quins stayed third with and improved tally of 42 points while Nondies also remained fourth with 41 points while Impala Saracens climbed one place to fifth with 34 points following their bonus point win against Blak Blad.

Fullback Philip Wokorach continued with his scoring prowess to land four of Kabras Sugar’s seven tries even as a largely improved Machine picked a bonus point from the loss after scoring four tries.

Wokorach, who kicked three conversions continued to lead the try scoring charts with 18 tries.

Prop Ephraim Oduor, winger Felix Ayange and substitute back Habil Malika scored Kabras Sugar’s other tries. Wingers Eric Shaviya and Charles Kinyanjui, second row Dominic Mugendi and eighth-man Aaron Otieno landed a try each to hand Machine a bonus point.

“We came out to win but we went out of fuel in the second half. Kudos to my players for snatching a bonus point from Kabras,” said Machine coach David Ahawo, who hopes to win the remaining four matches to avoid relegation.

“It was important to bounce back from the 44-20 defeat by KCB last weekend," said Kabras Sugar coach Henley Du Plessis.

“We struggled in the first 40 minutes to give them easy opportunities.”

Shaviya cancelled Wokorach’s try for Machine to level 5-5 but Oduor’s try that Wokorach converted reclaimed the lead 12-5 for Kabras.