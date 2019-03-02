By COLLINS NABISWA

Stanbic Mwamba will be seeking to cement their play off position when they host Kenya Harlequins in Kenya Cup match at Kenyatta University grounds on Saturday.

The other matches of the day will see Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) travel to Nakuru to take on Menengai Oilers as Nakuru RFC host Strathmore Leos. Nondescript RFC will play Homeboyz at Ruaraka with Blak Blad hosting Impala Saracens at the same venue.

Table toppers Kabras Sugar RFC are at relegation threatened Mean Machine with the students badly needing a win to get off the bottom of the log.