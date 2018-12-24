By MOSES OJUANG'

We are reliably informed that the Harambee Stars manager Sebastien Migne has been paid only half of his salary in arrears. That the coach was paid his September and October salaries and that he is still owed salaries for November and December. That he is still unhappy with the situation that makes him a perpetual pauper begging for his rights from the Football Federation of Kenya.

If the government promised to pay the national team coach, the expectation is that this promise is kept and his dues paid religiously. The Ministry of Sports is of course one of the most disorganised and incompetent entity in this government. Even the choice of Cabinet Secretary at the helm tells a lot about what the present government thinks about sports — an afterthought, a part time thing that any joker can run.

Even when they were paying the half salary, one shameless man had the guts to say: “We are very happy with how the coach is doing his work very well, we’ve paid and the balance is being processed, there should be no public outcry about this management issue.”

He was very casual about it and happy too.

The approach to the situation was mind boggling. “The balance was being ‘processed’ now!” They hadn’t bothered until the coach and media raised an issue about it, it was more of an afterthought. This is the philosophy of those who are charged with the responsibility of running the sports ministry.

This particular individual callously said there should be no public outcry about this management issue. He then presumably licked his lips, closed his office and headed to his rural home for Christmas to indulge in the merrymaking of the festive season.

The coach will not have Christmas because the Principal Secretary is still processing his dues. This is our country for you dear reader.

The coach had complained earlier: “It’s unfortunate that I have to keep reminding them about my salary and bonus. I should be reserving this energy to prepare the team for the future.”

The Frenchman doesn’t know that the sports ministry does not want the team prepared at all. If they are well prepared they shall progress further and the Principal Secretary will have to ‘process’ more salaries and allowances for the team. The earlier they are bundled out of competitions the better for them!

The manager posed a very good question.

“Imagine if we had lost the matches, how will the situation be right now? I am not happy but I will talk to my manager and the FKF president before making a final decision on this situation.”

We all know the situation would have been worse and chances are that he would not be paid at all.

They are ‘happy’ with his work and don’t pay him in time. What if they were unhappy?