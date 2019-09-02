By TOM OSANJO

The 2019/2020 season is back and I can proudly say Gor Mahia has picked up from where we left last season.

On Saturday, Tusker FC were our first opponents, they were left staggering after swallowing five of the best.

This coming after K’Ogalo taught Burundi champions Aigle Noir some footballing lessons with a 5-1 demolition.

Basically in two games Gor Mahia has scored 10, yes 10 goals.

That is clear proof of our intentions to win every title available this season. We have sent a message out there that we are still the team to beat this season.

From what I have seen, we are even better and stronger than we were last season, the exit of some key players notwithstanding.

We have a new coach Stephen Pollack who seems to have injected some new passion and flavour in the team.

Looking at the new players from goalkeeper David Kisu Mapigano, midfielder Tobias Otieno and winger Derrick Ambundo, I can proudly say we had the best preseason recruitment.

We are yet to unleash the Ivorian and Ghanaian imports.

To our exiting stars- George Odhiambo “Blackberry”, Francis Kahata, Jacques Tuyisenge and captain fantastic Haron Shakava, I can only say thank you for your services. You brought joy to us the followers of Gor Mahia.

This season calls for more commitment from the club management and the fans especially with the exit of SportPesa as shirt sponsors.

Already the club has introduced the online ticketing system which was used during our last two matches with some level of success. There are still some hiccups on this but it will save the club from losses of revenue through pilferage of gate collections.

I urge fans to embrace this online ticketing venture the club has introduced.

Further, we now need to focus on membership recruitment and build a fan base in the model of Spanish giants Barcelona. With a solid membership base, the club will be able to fundraise.

The plan to build our own stadium and club house should be our man focus this season. This should be the season Gor Mahia moves to the next level in terms of performance locally, continentally and also in terms of acquisition of assets.