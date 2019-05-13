By PHILIP ONYANGO

For a long time now Bandari has carried the flag for the coastal folk as they witness some high octane matches at KPA Mbaraki Sports Club pitting their beloved club against some of Kenya's finest.

The exemplary results posted by Bandari have brought sheer joy and unmatched excitement among the football lovers in Mombasa.

The dexterity displayed by our speed demon Abdallah Hassan, the dominant play of the bully Wycliffe Ochomo, the skills and efficiency of Ugandan William Wadri is pure joy to watch.

However, just like major cities in the world Mombasa is itching for a Coastal derby to add more zest. Think of the Merseyside derby Between Liverpool and Everton, Milan derby between Inter Milan and AC Milan. It’s time for us to experience the latent hostility let’s say for example between Coast Stima or Modern Coast versus Bandari.

But for this to be actualised it’s of utter importance that the Football Kenya Federation Coast branches comes in to help boost the fortunes of the other coastal teams playing in the National Super League to help them climb to the top.

What if for example the FKF Coast branch helped a team like Modern Coast or Coast Stima, which are currently doing well in the National Super League get additional sponsors apart from the current ones?

This in my opinion would go a long way in helping improve the fortunes of these teams and put them in a position where they can favourably compete with the best.

Mombasa really misses the days of Feisal verses Mwenge, Nyundo verses Black Panther, Bandari versus Congo Boys or Coast Stars verses Mombasa Heroes.

Those were the days when abundant talent emerged from the region the likes of Mohammed Magogo, Ricky Solomon, the late Jaber Riziki, Mahmud Abbass, Ali Breik, Nasoro Omar, Ali Kajo and the late Kadir Farah.

Much as Bandari Football Club has been impressive, finishing second last season and is destined for a top four finish this season, I have a feeling that a second or third team from the Coast in the top league will do good for Coast football on so many fronts.

Let no one think that as a diehard Bandari I have thrown in the towel on the possibility of winning this year’s league. I am just being realistic that this year’s title is for Gor Mahia’s to lose.

As we speak, all the 17 teams in the premier league have had their attention on Bandari whenever they think of coming to the Coast, which me thinks has put the team in sharp focus and attention, putting so much pressure on the players and the technical team.

With a second team on board, there would definitely be some divided attention with the other team also posing its own threat thus giving the Dockers some space and time to breathe.

The second team in the Premier League from the Coast will also give an opportunity to several budding footballers from the region to showcase their talent.