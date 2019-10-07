By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

Kenyan football is in deep financial crises. But despite the gloom, any supporter of AFC Leopards must be happy with Ingwe’s good run.

The team is poised to win the league this season if it maintains its sterling performance.

After five matches, Leopards are in the driving seat in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) after grabbing 10 points.

Just when pundits had assumed that the battle for the league title would be a two-team affair between Gor Mahia and Wazito FC who splashed more than Sh8 million on players ahead of the new season, Ingwe has bounced back into contention.

How wrong they were!

Mean business

As we focus on winning the league title we last clinched in 1998, I want to congratulate Coach Andre Casa Mbungo and the players. If Ingwe’s 1-0 victory over Wazito was dismissed as a mere one off, our 4-0 drubbing of Chemelil in Mumias were proof enough that Mbungo and his charges mean business.

The Rwandese’s foresight and determination has paid dividends.

The young talented players have emboldened Leopards. Going by the recent exploits, there is no doubt that the boys are desperate for the league crown after waiting for 21 years.

Mbungo’s highly-tactical game plans have elicited applause especially from the fans who had previously criticised him over team selection.

Last season, we conceded 39 goals in the league and finished in the 11th place on the table. However, with the arrival of Ugandan national team goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan things are looking bright at the den.

Improved greatly

In our opening match against Kakamega Homeboyz, for instance, Mbungo got some smacking for dropping some players. However, they have since earned their places in his starting line-up.

In a short span, Mbungo has guided Ingwe to sterling performances.

He has shown desire to work with the team for a longer period as he aims to bring back Ingwe’s lost glory.

Mbungo took over when the team was struggling, but gradually, the squad has improved greatly. We did not go for big names, but the players’ brought in have a fighting spirit.

For a long time, our team has not been having a reliable goal scorer, but the arrival of John Mark Makwatta, the future is bright at the Den. Makwatta, who can play anywhere across the front three, has injected life up front.

Defenders Soter Kayumba, Robert Ayala Mudenyu and Collins Shivachi were very good additions to the team. The three men have turned the club’s defence around.

But we need to remain focused and continue working hard in our remaining matches as we aim at clinching the title and any other silverware.