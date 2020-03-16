By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s promise to help AFC Leopards build a stadium is a move which apart from being much welcome, brings a lot of hope to Kenya’s sporting fraternity.

The President made the promise while handing over a brand new, luxury bus to our beloved club, a day before we took on K’Ogalo in a 'Mashemeji derby' at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

In fact, the Head of State even attended this must watch Kenyan derby accompanied by opposition doyen Raila Odinga, Africa National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi among a host of other who is who in Kenya’s political sphere.

The promise will most certainly absolve Uhuru and his Jubilee Government from blame of failing to fulfil his 2013 commitment to build five stadiums of international standards if elected, at least to Ingwe followers.

We thank Nelson Sechere for donating the modern bus to the club, patron and Westlands Member of Parliament Tim Wanyonyi, Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa and his Sports counterpart Amina Mohamed.

Also in attendance was Cotu, Secretary General Francis Atwoli.

At a time like this when most youth, many talented in the sport of football, have lost hope in the government’s ability and will to improve sports infrastructure, Uhuru’s pledge to have a modern state of the art turf for Leopards reignites hope for a better future.

Ingwe has been using Nyayo National Stadium for their home matches, but many a time, the venue has been utilised for other events during match days thereby forcing the club to look for alternative grounds for its home games.

This therefore means that such interruptions will be a thing of the past since the team will now have its own official ground, owned by the club.

While indicating that he understands what lack of grounds means to most Kenyan teams, the Presidents said: “We want our clubs to have their own stadium like is the case in Europe.”

This therefore takes us to the second point; all, if not most of our clubs, need their own official grounds. Therefore, after the Head of State has helped Leopards acquire theirs, it will be necessary that the same efforts are accorded to Gor Mahia and perhaps Mathare United, Sofapaka and other community outfits.

Owing to lack of sponsors since SportPesa exit, AFC Leopards and other community clubs have been feeling the pinch as they now depend on well-wishers for survival.