Now that AFC Leopards are in the top five of the Kenyan Premier League the league at position, I can say without undue pressure that we are mathematically in contention for the title.

With 12 round of matches remaining and four points separating champions Gor Mahia and their closest rivals Tusker and Kakamega Homeboyz, the KPL league title is wide open. Ingwe can sneak a surprise attack and get away with the league trophy

K’Ogalo are facing six potentially tough fixtures against AFC Leopards, Ulinzi Stars, KCB, Mathare United, Wazito and Tusker in their remaining matches.

For the first time in many seasons, K’Ogalo seems to be struggling in the league, unlike the recent past season where they dominated with ease.

A 3-1 humiliating loss to Sofapaka followed by a tame 1-1 draw with Western Stima has left Gor vulnerable. We as Leopards can scent blood.

Though Gor are still sitting at the top of the table with 45 points and remain favourite to claim a fourth consecutive and record 19th title, the battle is far from over.

Joint second placed Tusker and Kakamega Homeboyz (both on 41) can overhaul these men who play in green. And AFC Leopards too.

But more realistic for Ingwe is to go for the domestic Cup, this season known as the Betway Cup.

The winner of the this tourney whose final is slated for March 20 will represent Kenya in the Caf Confederation Cup as well as pocket Sh2 million in prize money.

Leopards, the record domestic Cup winners, last clinched the trophy in 2017 after smashing Kariobangi Sharks 2-0 in the final at Moi International Sports Centre.

The boys can do it again this year. I want to congratulate our coach Anthony Kimani and the players who have given their best so far.

I like the hunger for continental football that the former Kenya international has induced in the boys.

Kimani did not go for big names and boy, has not this young blood improved greatly. Even with the departure of our top scorer and also league leading scorer John Mark Makwatta to Zesco United in Zambia, there is still a lot of menace around this Ingwe side

Kimani seems to know what the club means to the fans and we will make sure we continue supporting him.