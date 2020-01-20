By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

AFC Leopards loyalists have stood with the team through thick and thin and the best way for the team to reciprocate the kind gesture is by winning the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Cup and represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Ingwe will take on the winner between lowly ranked Elim Football Club and CUSCO in the annual knockout tournament that started at the weekend. Some 48 teams are competing for top honours countrywide.

In the Kenyan Premier League (KPL), Leopards are in position seven with 28 points from 17 matches. Our chances of winning the league title since 1989 are very slim, therefore, winning the KFK Cup will be a consolation to Ingwe supporters.

The last time Leopards represented Kenya in the Caf Confederation Cup was in 2017 under coach Robert Matano.

The team was knocked out in the first round by Fosa Juniors from Madagascar. We have another chance to prove our critics wrong by winning the FKF Cup and playing to the quarter-final of the Caf Confederation Cup next year.

Our players must bear in minds that representing the county in continental assignments is a major highlight in their careers.

Thirteen time Kenyan champions AFC Leopards have won the FKF Cup (previously GOtv) for the 10th time in 2017 after beating Kariobangi Sharks 2-0 at Kasarani.

Although the FKF Cup is unpredictable in knockout stages, AFC Leopards players must be at their best to progress. As we plan for a respectable finish in the league this year, let’s start early preparations to win the KPL title next season. If they know what the club means to fans, players should be prepared to die with their boots on.

Ingwe stated the league campaign this season on a high note but did not maintain the momentum. We lost dependable players including defender Soter Kayumba, Wyvonne Isuza and Dennis Sikhayi who left together with head coach Andre Cassa Mbungo amid the financial crisis at the Den.

They terminated their contracts after going for five months without pay. AFC Leopards legends Anthony Kimani, Tom Juma and Lawrence Webo who took charge of the team are doing a good job.