By PETER NJENGA

More by this Author

It is refreshing to continue hearing that the 2020 World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally is attracting attention from an array of drivers, the latest being three-time Dakar Rally winner Nasser Al Attiyah who has expressed his desire to attempt the competition.

The Qatari national is a big name in the Middle East, with 15 regional titles and 74 career victories. He is also the 2006 Production Car Championship winner. He is quite influential in the world of rallying and has also competed with M-Sport and Citroen racing teams.

Al Attiyah’s presence in Kenya will certainly bode well for Middle East drivers who are well talented in off-road events.

An incredible news maker, and exciting driver to boot Al Attiyah’s presence, should it materialise since he is in talks with Toyota Gazoo racing team boss Tommi Makinen, is more than welcome in Safari Rally’s grand match to the citadel of rallying.

With more off-roaders and veterans showing interest on the Safari Rally, it means a top Kenyan rally driver could probably start above number 20, provided the global health situation improves following the outbreak of Covid-19 disease. Come July, the world’s attention will be focussed on the Safari Rally.

Safari Rally will effectively be the fourth round in the WRC calendar following the postponement of competitions in Argentina, Portugal and Italy amid coronavirus pandemic which the FIA has been monitoring with great concern in order to protect the sport, drivers, and fans.

Advertisement

Only the Monte Carlo Rally, the Rally of Sweden and Mexico Rally have been held this year.

Al Attiya told DirtFish blog that he is ready to do the Safari Rally.

“I was talking to Tommi (Mäkinen, Toyota Gazoo Racing team principal) about this idea. I would like to do one or two rallies and I think the rough kind of events would be good for me,” he told the blog. His relationship with Toyota is very productive. He was entered by the South African-based Toyota Gazoo Racing squad and successfully won the 2019 Dakar Rally.

Back to the wider world, the WEC Sebring 1,000 miles race which had earlier been planned for March 20 in Florida has been deferred to a later date following the travel ban by non-US citizens from Europe to the United States.

The FIA has been in close contact with its affiliate federations, governments, and the World Health Organisation through the direction of its Medical Commission Gérard Saillant.

The Federation said in a statement that it will evaluate the calendars of its forthcoming races and, if necessary, take any action required to help protect the global motorsport community and the wider public.

Another race which has been affected besides the WRC Portugal is this year’s World RX earlier planned for May 2-3 in Portugal following the host nation’s suspension of all sporting events in a bid to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Motorsport UK, the top motorsport decision making authority in the sport has also extended all motorsport activities until at least June 30.

This has seen the FIA European Drag Racing Championship which was to be held on May 22-25 at Santa Pod Raceway shelved for the same reason.

The Nürburgring 24-Hour race, the Gran Turismo 'World Tour 2020 Nürburgring' live event, previously planned for May 22-23, has also been cancelled.

In light of the recent developments, FIA is also reviewing the format of the FIA GT Championships 2020 Series, including its associated World Tour and World Finals live events.