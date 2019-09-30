By PHILIP ONYANGO

As die-hard Bandari Football Club fans, we have a strong belief that this year’s Kenya Premier League title is ours to lose, if the current squad and form of the team is anything to go by.

After twice narrowly missing the title, playing second fiddle to Gor Mahia in the past two seasons, we believe the technical bench has assembled a well-blended team that is ready to compete for title at both local and international stage.

The recent acquisition of star players, among them Burundi first choice goalkeeper Justine Ndikumana, winger Cliff Kasuti from Sofapaka, stopper Sosthenes Idah from Kakamega Homeboyz, holding midfielder Alex Lugangi from Nairobi Stima, striker Patrick Mujendi from the United States of America, Mohamed Messi Agege from Portugal and Danson Namasaka from Zoo Kericho, has brought some balance and given the team a new lease of life.

I was not, therefore, surprised when Bandari drew with Mathare United at Ruaraka in their league season opener and got three valuable points against Sony whom we hit by a solitary goal last weekend before flying out to Tunisia for the second leg second round Caf Confederation Cup match against US Ben Guardane.

Last Season, we felt short-changed by the league organisers whom we felt did a shoddy job with the fixtures.

Apart from the congested fixtures which affected all teams, Bandari had to travel the longest distances, over 1,000 kilometres, for league matches, causing fatigue among players which, coupled with injuries to key players, left the team exposed.

Given, Gor has been one of the most consistent and best performing teams in the country, and their accolades are unmatched in different facets of the beautiful game both locally and on the continent.

Kisumu gate keepers

However, recent events have ignited murmurs as most of us believe that fixture backlog and a decision not to play in some venues, allegedly for security reasons, has been giving Gor undue advantage over their rivals as this gives them room to plan and go around the results.

In as much as its sometimes justified, it begs very pertinent questions, a case in point their recent cancelled game against Chemelil Sugar which, in my opinion, should have been played.

The match was initially scheduled for Moi Stadium in Kisumu, but the home team, Chemelil, rightfully changed the venue to Kericho citing frustrations from the rowdy Kisumu gate keepers whom they accused of pocketing cash meant for the club, a similar reason cited by Gor while moving all their matches from the venue two weeks ago.

Gor, however, officially complained over the sudden change, citing it would inconvenience them as they had already made plans to fly the team to Kisumu and planned for related logistics as well.

According to KPL regulations, any change in venue or kick-off time should be communicated 72 hours before kick-off and Chemelil only requested for the change to be effected on Tuesday well within the deadline.