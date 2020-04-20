By PHILIP ONYANGO

Many lovers of the beautiful game of football still can’t quite understand how clubs afford to pay their players and staff those outrageously high wages we read in the media.

I — a big football enthusiast — have always wondered how clubs survive financially with all those salaries they pay week-in week-out, till I did a little research.

I now understand how these football clubs make enough money to pay players and keep aside some to run their logistics.

There are several ways in which a club can make money and become profitable, namely broadcasting rights, match day revenue, sponsorship, merchandise, prize money and transfers.

Today I choose to particularly focus on transfers because this is an area most clubs in Kenya including Bandari have not capitalised on.

Selling players is a major source of income for football clubs world over. Small teams that have a pool of amazing young talents can make massive profits by selling them off to bigger clubs at mind boggling prices.

Some football clubs include sell-on clauses in such deals, which creates an avenue for parent clubs to make money when the player is sold again.

In view of what I have just said, it has been disappointing to see players leave Bandari on the cheap while the club, though owned by corporate entity, could take advantage to rake in millions.

Mohammed Katana is a young, very enterprising talent, good enough to play in Europe.

How he left Bandari to sign a lucrative deal in Europe on a free transfer leaves a lot to be desired.

That this was happening when Bandari had already let go of another quality player, long standing captain Felly Mulumba, who left for Zimbabwean side FC Platinum, is more depressing especially that nothing was heard about a transfer fee.

It is widely believed the two players left on a free transfer while the ideal thing to do would have been to tie down this players on long term contracts and only let them go at a substantial figure. Bandari did make some Sh2 million from the sale of goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo to Young Africans of Tanzania. Part of this money, Sh800,000 to be precise was used to buy goalkeeper Justine Ndikumana from Burundi.

How I wish Bandari can benchmark at some of these big clubs in Africa and even Europe to learn how to translate this abundant talents in the club into huge sums of money.