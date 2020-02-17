By PHILIP ONYANGO

Finally, we are back to our winning ways after a long and painful journey of recovery.

Last week’s victory over Kenya Commercial Bank signalled the onset of a new dawn, victory at last after close to 10 matches and that makes us happy.

The last few seasons were stellar by any stretch of imagination, creating an unprecedented euphoria both within the bubbling Coastal town and its environs.

KPA Mbaraki Sports club, Bandari’s official home ground was no longer a fortress where petrified opponents dreaded. It had turned into a playground where opponent’s run us rugged leaving as pained and dejected.

All the expectations — of a first ever league title — among the coastal fans fizzled out and was soon replaced by pain and suffering.

We had to do something quick and fast, thus the reason we temporarily suspended coach Bernard Mwalala, — sad state of affairs bearing in mind what the coach had so far achieved with the team.

However, despite all these changes, there were some other underlying issues that needed sorting. A new chairman William Kipkemboi Ruto was brought on board replacing Musa Hassan Musa and I must say things are falling back into place.

Budget approved

Budgets have been approved and players paid all their dues. It is all systems go.

The squad is playing with some sense of purpose, commitment and grit not seen in the recent past. To become a better person always remember to be grateful to people who have contributed to making you who you are today.

I dare say our boat is now sailing steady and it’s easy for most of us to take things for granted and forget the efforts that have been put in behind the scenes.

Let me appreciate the efforts of one Twaha Mbarak who has been very resourceful in as far as Bandari is concerned Mbarak has always been there during the turbulent times to ensure the boat kept sailing steady.

His financial contributions especially when we had some cash crunch have in most cases gone unnoticed. Allow me on behalf of the entire Bandari fan base to appreciate the effort, the dedication, the selflessness of this man to ensure we kept going during the difficult times.