By PHILIP ONYANGO

More by this Author

Apart from being the only team in the SportPesa Premier League with a club house, complete with well-equipped and fully air-conditioned changing rooms where home and visiting players can take showers before and after the game, a hotel with all foods available, and an air-conditioned restaurant, Bandari also has boarding facilities for up to 16 players and a team manager who takes care of the day to day welfare of the employees.

And like KPA’s head of corporate affairs, Benard Osero, who also doubles as a club vice chairman, put it, Bandari’s philosophy is “player first approach’’, which he says has automatically made the players to have deep respect for the management.

“The team management is there because of the players and so the players must come first in all our deliberations which must also be agreeable by all members and not a one-man decisions,” says Osero.

The club has a board of trustees appointed by the sponsors to run the day to day affairs of the club. The board comprises career administrators among them Musa Hassan Musa and club Executive officer Edward Oduor, career corporate managers among them vice chairman Bernard Osero, former footballers among them Mohammed Nazir Tostao and a patron in Managing Director Daniel Manduku, himself a former football player.

The board has been divided into different committees made up of professionals in their own fields each with their respective roles to play in the running of the affairs of the club.

There is a committee tasked with looking at the welfare of the players, marketing committee with career marketers and security committee.

The admirable system at Bandari if emulated by Kenyan Premier league clubs could see the standards of the game in the country climb to the next level.

No pun intended, but the truth is top Kenyan clubs, the so called glamour teams of AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia should not be struggling to date if the amount of money they have and the huge fan base they have is anything to go by.

But the two Kenyan football giants have been dogged by poor management since time immemorial with every team of officials coming into the office scrambling for the little club resources available for games, a situation that has left the teams without their own stadium or a simple club house, half a century and more into their existence.

AFC leopards for example is now currently sitting uncomfortably in the relegation zone despite having good players, a sound technical bench and attractive sponsorship from SportPesa.

Bandari’s players were early this year taken for an orientation of the port, treated to a boat ride and given a presentation on who KPA are, what KPA does, its clientele and such like information.

This has all of a sudden given players hope that sometimes money is not an issue for them. The players know their sponsors are not a small entity and they consequently know they are not a small team.