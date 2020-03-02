By PHILIP ONYANGO

Bandari should make public all the monies made from player sales and reinvest the same in the club to make itself self reliant instead of over relying on the funding from their mother company, Kenya Ports Authority.

It was painful to learn that the team’s recent poor form was mainly because the players had not been paid for a month, something that is unacceptable.

It is no secret that the Dockers are one of the best funded outfit in the Kenyan Premier League. In addition, the club also gets revenue from gate collections and dealing with player transfers.

This makes me believe that our team would be extinct by now if the players were made to wait for months to be paid their salaries as has been the case with our rivals particularly the ever begging noisy Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards. These two teams largely rely on handouts yet they have the audacity to brag about their greatness.

Back to our team. Early last year, Bandari sold shot stopper Farouk Shikalo to Young Africans of Tanzania for a sum close to Sh2 million and a fortnight ago traded long serving captain Felly Mulumba to FC Platinum of Zimbabwe for a fee that is yet to be made public.

Stylish attacking midfielder Mohammed Katana, christened “Messi Agege” went for trials abroad mid last year and to date we have no information of exactly what transpired. This is a matter of concern.

All these monies coming as a results of player sales should either be used to purchase fresh talent or simply put in a pool to be used to fill gaping holes in the club whenever expenditure shoots up as was the case late last year.

As a diehard Bandari fan, I feel it is within my right to know whenever there are sales or purchases within the club and how much was used for the same to enable us walk this journey of growing the club together to greatness.

At least, I know that proceeds from the sale of goalkeeper Shikalo was used to buy Burundi’s first choice goalkeeper Justin Ndikumana. With Sosthenes Idah, Benard Odhiambo, Brain Otieno and Daniel Daniel Guya all in good shape at central defence, an area Mulumba had mastered, me thinks funds from the sale of the Congolese defender should be used to get a reliable striker.

We need to urgently fix this position whose occupiers at the club have been found wanting.

Yema Mwema is our top marksman, but we need another, perhaps even sharper.

The last time a checked, Bandari is the only club in the Kenyan Premier League with a club house, complete with well-equipped and fully air-conditioned changing rooms, a hotel with all the foods available, and an air-conditioned restaurant.