For the second week running, I feel that I should again delve into matters technical if only it will help bring positive results for Bandari Football Club and lift the hopes of the over-demanding Coast fans whose patience is fast running out.

After a series of losses, Bandari managed a come from behind 2-2 draw against AFC Leopards, a result that was not taken well by a majority of the fans, me included, especially since we have beaten Ingwe several times at our Mbaraki slaughter house.

Value, purpose and meaning are common buzzwords in the sports coaching career.

Value comes with winning consistently, Purpose and meaning comes with an ability to nurture, inspire and mould raw talent into class acts.

The best coaches have the ability to lead an extraordinary gift which requires vision, strategy, confidence, and more.

It is in the same breath and in my capacity as a Fiba licenced basketball coach-cum-qualified football referee that I pen this open letter to Bernard Mwalala the Bandari Coach.

Bandari as a team have performed quite well, in fact, they has exceeded expectations both locally and on the continent but as they always say, there is always room for improvement, reason we chip in our two cents.

Besides being an accomplished coach, it is my understanding that coaching principles and ethos of work are in most cases similar thus I feel there are some areas that need addressing for Bandari to start winning convincingly.

Squad rotation

Squad rotation and man management, is an area accomplished coaches are quite adept in.

Squad rotation helps keep players fresh and competitive, an area we have not particularly done well because week in week out we see almost the same squad doing duty for the dockers unlike our competitors, most especially, Gor Mahia whom by the end of a season would have used almost all their 30 registered players.

It is on this strength that I implore upon the coach to rotate and use all the available players to, apart from giving other squad members the much needed rest, will also help discover raw talent in the team.

How else can we discover another Abdullah Hassan, Felly Mulumba or even Willy Lugogo if other players are not given a chance?

A good example is our goalkeeper Michael Wanyika, who only came to prominence after the departure of then trusted keeper Faruk Shikalo.

It is my appeal to the coach to try as much as possible to rotate the squad by fielding among others Alex Luganji, Patrick Mugendi, Danson Namasaka, Matano Abdallah and Moses Mudavadi.