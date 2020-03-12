By BARNABA KORIR

In it's five years of existence, the Beyond Zero Half Marathon has become a popular event on the Kenyan racing calendar, not least because of it's main objective of maternal healthcare and the target of reducing child mortality rate in the country.

The initiative, the brain child of First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, has all the attributes to becoming a world recognised event if carefully packaged.

The world over, the fight against early child deaths, particularly during birth, is being fought with the necessary vigour with many governments mobilizing resources towards maternal and child healthcare.

For this reason alone, the capacity of the Beyond Zero Half Marathon to become a bigger event is unlimited.

Already, the occasion attracts quite a number of corporate sponsors. The presence of President Uhuru Kenyatta at this year's race last Sunday could not have been more timely given his government's commitment to make healthcare affordable.

It is now time for the organisers to take the marathon race to all corners of the country to continue making inroads in the fight for maternal health.

First Ladies across the 47 counties should be approached to be the figureheads of the race at the county level in partnerships with the local Athletics Kenya offices.

Holding the races in the counties as a precursor to the main event will attract huge following.

With the aim of the race also being to raise funds towards the mother and child health, getting on board athletes of international stature will be necessary going forward.

While it may be difficult to put forth the prize money to attract world class stars, the objective of the initiative can encourage world recognized athletes, past and present, to take part in a worthy course.

National Olympic Committee of Kenya President Paul Tergat, pioneer female athletes like Tegla Lorupe and Catherine Ndereba, among many others, should be convinced to lend their names to the event say for example in the veterans race.

These legendary athletes are respected worldwide and they can easily convince their peers like Haile Gebrselassie, Dibaba sisters and Paula Radcliffe to join the support of the initiative.

Winners in all categories should be made ambassadors of the Beyond Zero initiative wherever they compete.

Everyone always wants to associate with the victorious side and having past winners to act as official ambassadors may also give the event global face as they take part in other races worldwide.