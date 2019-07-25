By BARNABAS KORIR

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed’s visit to Riadha House on Monday is a clear demonstration of a government official who cares about the people she serves.

For years on end, it has been the other way round, and in this cases, Athletics Kenya (AK) officials would be required to camp outside the minister’s office at Kencom House seeking audience. Now she understands how the AK structures work and how we can partner.

She also has a great vision for sports and we are ready to support her agenda in a bid to make sports great again. From our conversation, I gathered that this is one government official who is determined to change the face of sports. She will require a lot of support not only from AK but also other federations.

Her short stint in the docket of sports has seen different disciplines benefit from her ministry including the national team to the Africa Beach Games in Cape Verde.

These are disciplines that were never used to be recognised in previous years. As a federation, we are happy she thought about us and granted us her ear, not for an hour, but for hours. She came in at 2:30pm and we had a meeting into the night and that means a lot for us. What caught my attention, however, was her assurance that they will prioritise Nyayo Stadium and oversee its completion by November.

I talked about the same subject last week and I am happy that she addressed it immediately.

Lately, deplorable photos of the national stadium have topped discussion topics on social media and Amina’s assurance goes a long way in assuring the sports fraternity that all is well.

The venue which is halfway complete is set to host the World Championships trials in August as well as the Kenya Premier League Super Cup battle between Gor Mahia and Bandari before the start of the new season. I can only hope that this will happen after the CS’s assurance.

The CS admitted the government had taken long to deliver but promised to have it ready as funds were now available from the Sports Fund.

The fact that her office has agreed with Sports Kenya to have contractors return to the site and complete the work in the shortest time possible is quite encouraging.

Another key point was her assurance on the 2020 World Under-20 Championships, which will take place in July next year. She is keen on the December deadline to have the venue - Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani - and Athletics Village in Kenyatta University ready and up to the standards.

She also addressed the issue of doping describing it as the biggest challenge at the moment. However, she warned those who test positive that they will be barred from national team assignments and I feel this is a bold step coming from the government.

As a key stakeholder in athletics, I want to assure her of our support, going forward.