The establishment of the 14 athletics camps as the country prepares for the World Under-20 Championships could not have come at a better time. Kenya has been a powerhouse in the world of athletics but most of these successes have come mainly due to individual commitment by athletes and their support staff, with limited resources.

But the current training camps seem to be the answer to the perennial problem of lack of a structured conveyor belt to ensure identification, nurturing and transition of athletes from the junior ranks to the top level.

Having toured several of these camps already, I have witnessed, first hand, the enthusiasm that the athletes and their handlers have displayed in the hunt for tickets to represent the country at next year's global showpiece. I was thrilled to see vibrant set ups especially in Central Kenya, (Nyeri) and in Nyanza South (Kisii). In Nyeri, I saw the rebirth of a region that has had little to show despite years of dominance.

The era of John Ngugi, Douglas Wakiihuri, Charles Kamathi, Catherine Ndereba, Martin Irungua and Veronica Nyaruai among others has been succeeded by inconsistent spells that has left the region with a limited number of athletes to boast the likes of Bedan Karoki and Margaret Nyairera.

Likewise, Kisii as a region has had limited successes lately but the ongoing camp at Mogonga Secondary School should be able to change the matrix.

I believe it was a mistake not to keep hold of the camps established during the preparations for the World Under-17 Championships two years ago. This would have formed the basis for next year’s championships. However, all is not lost and I believe, going by what I have seen in my recent visit of the camps, we still are on the right track.

And before I go further, I would like to appreciate the government, through the Ministry of Sports for the resources they have provided so far in preparations for the World U-20.

My hope is that these camps will be maintained beyond 2020. We have very many championships ahead of us in the next few years and we must ensure that we are not caught off guard anymore.

It is unfortunate that we always talk of early preparations when gearing towards major events, which amounts to nothing, only to find ourselves at the same spot with a stagnation on the medal capture. As Athletics Kenya, we are ready to partner with the government, our branches and learning institutions in furthering this idea.