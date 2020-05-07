By BARNABA KORIR

There is no doubt that the coronavirus pandemic has had an adverse effect on the livelihood of millions of people around the world.

Kenyan athletes, according to estimates, stand to lose Sh5 billion in earnings this year due to the suspension of sporting activity worldwide. Though there is great havoc that the Covid-19 has brought to the lives of many, hitherto unknown opportunities have emerged for athletes.

From taking part in farming activities to discovering new hobbies, athletes are getting to know the other side of their lives that remained on ice while they pursued greatness on the track, fields or roads across the globe.

Despite the devastating effects of Covid-19, the pandemic has taught us that nothing is permanent and I believe this will usher in a fresh start for our athletes. Just imagine the country is at a standstill and it is hardly two months into the coronavirus crisis.

As athletes, we must have a conversation with ourselves with a view to diversify. This disease has taught us many things and only a fool will not see where the world is going. For the Kenyan athletes, lesson number one is to invest every coin we make because careers like athletics hardly have second chances.

We must really choose how we want to spend our money factoring in the future. History has taught us that life on the track is very short apart from a few people who have been lucky to run for over 10 years.

This is the time to search for our other strength in life. If your strength lies in farming or business please go for it as if there is no tomorrow. Those who are able to go back to school to pursue different courses should also do so going by the current situation.

Of course, most institutions across the globe are closed at the moment but athletes have opportunities to educate themselves online during this period.

The good thing during this period is that we have been able to bond better with our families.

In normal circumstances, either the jet-setting athletes would be away from their home or undergoing punishing training schedules in different camps.

As I said early, young athletes are at a bigger risk of messing up their career and the elite runners must join hands and try to mentor them. Reports of a financial stimuli plan by the Ministry of Sports is also a tonic to athletes as they continue to remain in the confines of their homes due to government restrictions on public gatherings.

Allow me to thank Noc-K for their efforts to engage with sportspeople online on various subjects. I encourage athletes to take part whenever they can because it will go a long way to enrich their lives post athletics.

So in as much as substantial income is bound to be lost, other opportunities have also been availed by the pandemic.